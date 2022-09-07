English
    U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation

    "My strong sense is that this process, left to its own devices, is likely to accelerate and expand until there is a severe problem, or even a crisis," he told a New York conference.

    Reuters
    September 07, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
    Representative image

    The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.

    "The de-integration of banking services that is taking place now has its roots in technology, data, operations. It is affecting all banks, not just the large money-center banks. My strong sense is that this process, left to its own devices, is likely to accelerate and expand until there is a severe problem, or even a crisis," he told a New York conference.
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 06:52 pm
