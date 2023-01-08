English
    Two power plants in Russian-controlled E.Ukraine damaged by rockets - Report

    Two people might be trapped under debris at the damaged Starobesheve power plant in Novyi Svit, TASS reported.

    Reuters
    January 08, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
    A nuclear power plant (Source: Shutterstock)

    Two thermal power plants in part of Ukraine's Donetsk region controlled by Russian forces were damaged in a rocket attack by the Ukrainian army, Moscow-installed officials and Russia's state TASS news agency said on Sunday.

    Early information suggested that the plants in Zuhres and Novyi Svit had been hit and that some people on the spot had sustained injuries, the officials said on their Telegram channels.

    Two people might be trapped under debris at the damaged Starobesheve power plant in Novyi Svit, TASS reported. Citing officials, it said the strike was carried out using a multiple rocket launcher system.

    There was no immediate comment from Ukraine which never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

     
