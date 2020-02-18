This is Pakistan, not India: Islamabad judge while hearing bail plea of activists charged with sedition

Of late, India's judiciary has drawn a lot of criticism. The latest to join the chorus of critiques is the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court.

While hearing the bail petitions of 23 activists arrested and charged with sedition, the judge took a dig at India saying that curbs cannot be placed on freedom of expression of citizens, as per a report by Pakistani news portal Dawn. Justice Athar Minallah said, on February 17, that it is not expected of a democratic government to curb freedom of expression.

As per the report, he said, "This is Pakistan, not India."

The activists had reportedly been arrested at a demonstration in the city and had been slapped with sedition charges. Last week, the magistrate, who had invoked sedition charges against the activists, was asked to submit an explanation for the same.

Advocate General Tariq Mehmood Jahangir said in court that no one should say things against the state, adding that Pakistan had been fighting terrorism for over 20 years and such "secret agenda" of protesters was a cause for concern. To this, Justice Minallah replied saying that the country's institutions were not so weak that mere words could have an impact on it.

He said if people dissent and want to protest, they can seek permission for the same. "The constitutional courts will protect the constitutional rights of the people," Justice Minallah added.

Later, the court was informed that charges against the protesters had been dropped. An activist, who was among those who had been arrested, later confirmed the same via a Twitter post.

"The state has withdrawn the FIR and all charges against us. Thank you to all who stood with us in solidarity. Hope this sets a lasting precedent against the criminalization of dissent, peaceful protest and freedom of expression in our country," activist Ammar Rashid tweeted.