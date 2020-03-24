Coronavirus Pandemic | The Great Empty: A look at the world in the times of COVID-19

The New York Times recently sent dozens of photographers out to capture images of once-bustling public plazas, beaches, fairgrounds, restaurants, movie theaters, tourist meccas and train stations New York Times @moneycontrolcom 1/10 By Michael Kimmelman: A day at the fair in Red Fort in New Delhi, March 19, 2020. The present global calamity has made scarcity the necessary condition of humanity’s survival. The present emptiness, a public health necessity, can conjure up dystopia, not progress, but, promisingly, it also suggests that, by heeding the experts and staying apart, we have not yet lost the capacity to come together for the common good. They also remind us that beauty requires human interaction. (Saumya Khandelwal/The New York Times) 2/10 A subway station in Munich, Germany, March 21, 2020. (Laetitia Vancon/The New York Times) 3/10 The Eiffel Tower and the Seine seen from the metro in Paris, March 21, 2020. (Andrea Mantovani/The New York Times) 4/10 An empty street during rush hour in the city of London, March 18, 2020. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times) 5/10 The Sydney Opera house at sunset, a time when tourists usually flock for photos, seen March 20, 2020. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times) 6/10 Times Square in New York City was mostly devoid of people on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Todd Heisler/The New York Times) 7/10 Shikara owners wait at the Dal Lake for customers March 17, 2020. The six month tourist season sustains them for the year. The present global calamity has made scarcity the necessary condition of humanity’s survival. (Atul Loke/The New York Times) 8/10 Alexanderplatz, a large public square in the center of Berlin, March 15, 2020. (Emile Ducke/The New York Times) 9/10 Pianist Lukas Geniusas and cello Alexandre Bouzlov performs on a stage at Tchaikovsky Concert Hall while preparing for an online broadcast, during a rehearsal in Moscow, Russia, Saturday March 21, 2020. (Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times) 10/10 No standees, and few seat takers in a usually heavily crowded train in Islamabad, March 18, 2020. (Saiyna Bashir/The New York Times) c.2020 The New York Times Company First Published on Mar 24, 2020 01:30 pm