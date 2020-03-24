Coronavirus Pandemic | The Great Empty: A look at the world in the times of COVID-19

By Michael Kimmelman: A day at the fair in Red Fort in New Delhi, March 19, 2020. The present global calamity has made scarcity the necessary condition of humanity’s survival. The present emptiness, a public health necessity, can conjure up dystopia, not progress, but, promisingly, it also suggests that, by heeding the experts and staying apart, we have not yet lost the capacity to come together for the common good. They also remind us that beauty requires human interaction. (Saumya Khandelwal/The New York Times)