App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tesla Model 3 gets five-star rating from US safety agency

The agency has been investigating crashes involving other Tesla models, which have raised questions over the functioning of the automaker's auto-pilot system.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Tesla Inc's Model 3 sedan has been awarded a five-star rating by the US auto safety agency NHTSA in tests that are standard for cars in the United States.

The agency has been investigating crashes involving other Tesla models, which have raised questions over the functioning of the automaker's auto-pilot system.

The company's shares were up 1.7 percent at $304.27 in early trading on Thursday.

The agency started the 5-Star safety ratings program in 1993 and Tesla's Model X and Model S, which has been the subject of at least one NHTSA investigation, have both received the top rating in the past.

The ratings provide information about crash protection and rollover safety of new vehicles.

Tesla's ability to deliver on production targets for Model 3 sedans has weighed on its stock in the past, and the company recently acknowledged there were delivery bottlenecks and promised to swiftly iron out the delays.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 07:45 pm

tags #Business #NHTSA #Tesla Model 3 #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.