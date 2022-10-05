Taliban report mosque blast at government ministry in Kabul
The Wednesday afternoon blast was inside the mosque of the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in Afghanistan.
Associated Press
October 05, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan (Image: Reuters)
he Taliban say a blast went off Wednesday in a government ministry mosque in Kabul as officials and visitors were praying.
