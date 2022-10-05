English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Taliban report mosque blast at government ministry in Kabul

    The Wednesday afternoon blast was inside the mosque of the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in Afghanistan.

    Associated Press
    October 05, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
    A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan (Image: Reuters)

    A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan (Image: Reuters)

    he Taliban say a blast went off Wednesday in a government ministry mosque in Kabul as officials and visitors were praying.

    The Wednesday afternoon blast was inside the mosque of the Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in Afghanistan.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Afghanistan #Kabul #mosque
    first published: Oct 5, 2022 05:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.