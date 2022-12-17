English
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Suitcases of cash, luxury holidays and secret accounts: Qatar bribery scandal rocks Europe

    Unprecedented corruption investigation shakes Brussels’ establishment to the core.

    Pier Antonio Panzeri (Image credits: Italy 24 Press News)

    A globetrotting Italian union boss-turned-politician has emerged as the kingpin in a sprawling international investigation into allegations that Qatar and Morocco sought to bribe EU legislators to influence policy and used a network of non-governmental organisations to hide the corrupt dealings. Pier Antonio Panzeri, a Socialist member of the European parliament between 2004 and 2019, is one of four people charged with corruption, money laundering and being part of a criminal group after police seized €600,000 in cash at his...

