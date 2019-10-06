App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Second Donald Trump whistleblower decides to come forward: US media

ABC News said lawyer Mark Zaid said the second whistleblower was an intelligence official

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A second person has decided to come forward with corroborating first-hand information about US President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine for personal political gain, ABC News reported on October 6.

ABC News said lawyer Mark Zaid said the second whistleblower was an intelligence official who "has first-hand knowledge of some of allegations outlined in the original complaint & has been interviewed by head of intelligence community's internal watchdog."

Zaid retweeted ABC's tweet on the development, implicitly confirming it. He was expected to appear on ABC's "This Week".

First Published on Oct 6, 2019 07:15 pm

