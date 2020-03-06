App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

San Francisco: Facebook, Google ask Bay Area staff to work from home amid coronavirus

The decision is "based on the guidance from Santa Clara County on March 5", Anthony Harrison, Facebook spokesperson, said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Social media giant Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google on March 5 recommended their San Francisco Bay Area employees to work from home to minimize the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Facebook said it is "strongly recommending that all bay area employees and contingent staff work from home starting March 6."

Employees and contractors involved in the site's safety and security will continue to work on site, while all the Bay Area events will remain canceled, according to the statement.

Employees and contractors involved in the site's safety and security will continue to work on site, while all the Bay Area events will remain canceled, according to the statement.

Separately, Google has offered work-from-home option to employees in Bay Area offices , a spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Coronavirus test kits were delivered on March 5 to an ocean liner at sea, as it was barred from returning to port in San Francisco after at least 35 people aboard the vessel developed flu-like symptoms, which has been linked to two other confirmed cases of COVID-19.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Facebook #Google #San Francisco #World News

