    February 16, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

    Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: US ready to respond 'decisively' to Russian attack on Ukraine: Joe Biden

    Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Ukraine said on Tuesday that the sites of the country's defence ministry and armed forces as well as two state banks were hit by a cyberattack that could have Russian origins. The announcement from Ukraine's communications watchdog comes with the former Soviet republic fearing a possible attack from Russian forces conducting massive military drills at its frontiers

    Russia Ukraine News Live Updates: Russia said on Tuesday some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine and mocked repeated Western warnings about a looming invasion, but NATO said it had yet to see any sign of de-escalation on the ground. Russia did not say how many units were being withdrawn, and how far, after a build-up of some 130,000

    Russian troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine that has triggered one of the worst crises in relations with the West since the Cold War. "We've always said the troops will return to their bases after the exercises are over. This is the case this time as well," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

    Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden made an impassioned appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine on Tuesday, speaking starkly of the "needless death and destruction" Moscow could cause and international outrage Putin would face.

    In a nationally televised speech, Biden said the United States estimates that 150,000 Russian troops now encircle Ukraine, a higher number than previous estimates of about 100,000. He said reports that some forces had withdrawn were welcome, but they were unverified and an invasion remained very much a possibility.

     
    • February 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates | Tokyo's Nikkei ends up over 2% on eased Ukraine fears

      Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, extending Wall Street rallies on easing fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 2.22 percent or 595.21 points at 27,460.40, while the broader Topix index gained 1.67 percent or 31.93 points to 1,946.63. After Wall Street stocks cheered Russia's announcement that some of its troops on the countries' border had started pulling back, "excess worries over the Ukraine situation eased," supporting the Tokyo market, Okasan Online Securities said in a note. Investors were now awaiting a release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's meeting, due later in the day, for clues of the US central bank's policy direction. The dollar fetched 115.67 yen in Asian trade, against 115.62 yen in New York late Tuesday. 

    • February 16, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates | What are Europe's options in case of Russian gas disruption?

      Concern has mounted over the possible disruption of supplies from Russia, Europe's biggest gas provider, following the buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine and heightened tensions between Moscow and the West. Russia said on Tuesday some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine and mocked repeated Western warnings about a looming invasion, but NATO said it had yet to see any evidence of de-escalation. The U.S. administration and the European Union have asked other countries such as Qatar and Japan to help provide extra liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments should Russia attack Ukraine and sanctions be imposed on Russia. 

      Read more here

    • February 16, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates | US ready to respond 'decisively' to Russian attack on Ukraine: President Joe Biden

      The US is ready to respond “decisively” to a Russian attack on Ukraine which is still very much a possibility, President Joe Biden has said, urging Moscow to step back from the brink of war. Providing an update on the crisis involving Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, Biden said the United States was prepared no matter what happens. “We are ready with diplomacy — to be engaged in diplomacy with Russia and our Allies and partners to improve stability and security in Europe as a whole. And we are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still very much a possibility,” he said. “An invasion remains distinctly possible. That’s why I’ve asked several times that all Americans in Ukraine leave now before it’s too late to leave safely. It is why we have temporarily relocated our embassy from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine, approaching the Polish border,” Biden said as his Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin left for a trip to the region amidst an escalating crisis in Europe. Biden said the US is still open for diplomacy to resolve the issue while stressing that more than 150,000 Russian troops remain on the Ukrainian border. 

    • February 16, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
    • February 16, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine conflict explained in 5 points

      After weeks of tensions, Russia announced today that it was withdrawing some of its troops near the Ukraine border in first signs of de-escalation with the West. In what can be called the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War, US had a stern warning of a full-scale invasion and an assault on Ukraine capital Kyiv last week as tensions refused to simmer down. Russia launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea after the warning. This morning, Russian defence ministry spokesman told AFP said that some forces deployed near Ukraine had completed their exercises and were packing up to leave. This comes a day after US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held talks via video conference. Biden said a Russian invasion of Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that although the West wants to end the crisis diplomatically, they are “equally prepared for other scenarios.” Read more here 

    • February 16, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates | Ukraine marks 'Day of Unity' as US warns Russian may yet attack

      A defiant Ukrainian leader urged citizens to celebrate a "Day of Unity" on Wednesday, as Washington warned once again that Russia remains poised to launch a devastating assault. President Volodymyr Zelensky chose the date for what he hoped would be a patriotic outpouring after US reports suggested Russian forces could attack as early as February 16. An intense diplomatic campaign is underway to head off the crisis triggered when Russia deployed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, backed with fleet reinforcements and powerful artillery and missile systems. On Tuesday, there were hopes for a breakthrough as President Vladimir Putin met Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz to explore a route to a negotiated solution and Moscow said it had begun to pull back some forces. But US President Joe Biden -- who has ordered Washington's embassy in Kyiv closed and urged Americans to leave Ukraine -- demanded that Russia prove its good intentions with a verifiable withdrawal.

    • February 16, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates | Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease

      Asian shares rallied on Wednesday as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises, delivering investors a measure of relief. The tension between world powers over the Ukraine situation, which has developed into one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, has been front-and-centre of investors' minds. 

      MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 0.9% in early regional trade on Wednesday, playing catch-up with a rally in U.S. and European stocks on Tuesday. "If we continue to see signs that diplomacy is working and a de-escalation of tensions, I think we'll see a kind of reversal trade," said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG in Melbourne. "We'll probably see stocks boosted on the fact that implied volatility is a little bit lower," Rodda said, adding that it would likely weigh on oil and gold prices. Japan's Nikkei soared 1.9% to rebound from two days of falls, while Australia's S&P/ASX200 gained half a percent. Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.1% early in the session, and China's CSI300 Index was up 0.4%. Investors' attention was likely to turn to economic and monetary policy developments amid ongoing speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise rates by a full 50 basis points in March.

    • February 16, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates | US, allies ready to retaliate for Russian cyberattacks, say officials

      The United States and its allies are prepared to respond to Russian cyberattacks amid escalating tensions over Ukraine, with the scope of retaliatory actions or sanctions depending on the severity of the hacks, U.S. and European officials said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking hours after Ukraine reported its defense ministry and two banks had been hacked, told reporters that Washington was coordinating closely with NATO allies and other partners to expand defenses against threats in cyberspace. The attacks, believed by Western security experts to have been carried out by Russia, were not unexpected, U.S. and European officials said, requesting anonymity. Russia's Federal Security Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters. "The president has said we will respond to Russian actions short of a military invasion," said one U.S. official. "But what is decided depends on the extent of the cyberattacks. There are so many ranges, it's hard to go into specifics." 

      One European diplomat said cyberattacks were a longstanding component of Russian strategy, and had been used by Moscow in past military confrontations with Georgia and Ukraine. "It's part of their playbook," the official said, underscoring Western resolve to use concerted action to hold Moscow accountable for cyberattacks and other "misbehavior." While U.S., European and Canadian officials have worked out a detailed package of sanctions if Russian forces invade Ukraine, there is no similarly detailed plan for how to respond to cyberattacks, the sources said. 

    • February 16, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates | Step back from the brink of war with Ukraine: Joe Biden to Vladimir Putin

      U.S. President Joe Biden made an impassioned appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine on Tuesday, speaking starkly of the "needless death and destruction" Moscow could cause and international outrage Putin would face. In a nationally televised speech, Biden said the United States estimates that 150,000 Russian troops now encircle Ukraine, a higher number than previous estimates of about 100,000. He said reports that some forces had withdrawn were welcome, but they were unverified and an invasion remained very much a possibility. Biden said diplomacy remains a live option to wind down the crisis and urged Russia to engage. If Russia invades Ukraine, the United States and its allies are prepared to respond with penalties aimed at exacting economic pain and global isolation, he said. "The United States is prepared no matter what happens," he said. Much of Biden's remarks were aimed squarely at Putin, who has demanded that NATO not accept Ukraine as a member and stop any further eastward expansion. Biden's threats of repercussions for Russia have yet to persuade Putin to back down. Read more here

    • February 16, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates | Russian invasion of Ukraine distinct possibility: Joe Biden

      A Russian invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility, said US President Joe Biden as his Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lefty for a trip to the region amidst an escalating crisis in Europe. Stating that any such move by Russian President Vladimir Putin will prove to be a "self-inflicted wound", Biden warned Moscow that the US and its allies will respond "decisively". Biden said the US is still open for diplomacy to resolve the issue while stressing that more than 150,000 Russian troops remain on the Ukrainian border. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has plans to attack Ukraine but demanded that NATO never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and the military alliance roll back troop deployments in former Soviet bloc nations. "Invasion remains distinctly possible. That's why I've asked several times that all Americans in Ukraine leave now before it's too late to leave safely. It is why we have temporarily relocated our embassy from Kyiv to Lviv," Biden told reporters at the White House here on Tuesday. Drawing a parallel with the World War II, Biden said, "World War II was a war of necessity. But if Russia attacked Ukraine, it would be a war of choice or a war without cause or reason." "I say these things not to provoke but to speak the truth. Because the truth matters, accountability matters. If Russia does invade in the days and weeks ahead, the human cost for Ukraine will be immense," the US President added. 

    • February 16, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates | US has not verified claim of Russia troop withdrawal: Joe Biden

      President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the US has not yet verified" Russia's claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border and said an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility. Biden made the remarks at the White House hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine's borders would begin returning to their bases. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Tuesday said Russia was ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues. But Biden continued to express skepticism about Russia's intentions. Biden warned again that if Russia invades Ukraine the US will rally the world to oppose its aggression." Putin had said Tuesday he welcomed a security dialogue with the West as his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine signals that may indicate the Kremlin has opted for a diplomatic path for now despite Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion of its neighbor. Putin said he doesn't want war and would rely on negotiations as he presses his demand for the West to halt Ukraine's bid to join NATO. At the same time, he didn't commit to a full pullback of troops, saying Russia's next moves in the standoff will depend on how the situation evolves. Read more here

    • February 16, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates | Ukraine defence ministry, state banks websites under cyberattack

      Ukraine said on Tuesday that the sites of the country's defence ministry and armed forces as well as two state banks were hit by a cyberattack that could have Russian origins. The announcement from Ukraine's communications watchdog comes with the former Soviet republic fearing a possible attack from Russian forces conducting massive military drills at its frontiers. The affected sites include the Oschadbank state savings bank and Privat24 -- two of the country's largest financial institutions. The defence ministry site showed an error message saying the site was "undergoing technical maintenance." 

      Read more here

