Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: US ready to respond 'decisively' to Russian attack on Ukraine: Joe Biden

Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates | Tokyo's Nikkei ends up over 2% on eased Ukraine fears
Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, extending Wall Street rallies on easing fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 2.22 percent or 595.21 points at 27,460.40, while the broader Topix index gained 1.67 percent or 31.93 points to 1,946.63. After Wall Street stocks cheered Russia's announcement that some of its troops on the countries' border had started pulling back, "excess worries over the Ukraine situation eased," supporting the Tokyo market, Okasan Online Securities said in a note. Investors were now awaiting a release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's meeting, due later in the day, for clues of the US central bank's policy direction. The dollar fetched 115.67 yen in Asian trade, against 115.62 yen in New York late Tuesday.