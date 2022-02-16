Russia Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: US ready to respond 'decisively' to Russian attack on Ukraine: Joe Biden

Russia Ukraine News Live Updates: Russia said on Tuesday some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine and mocked repeated Western warnings about a looming invasion, but NATO said it had yet to see any sign of de-escalation on the ground. Russia did not say how many units were being withdrawn, and how far, after a build-up of some 130,000

Russian troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine that has triggered one of the worst crises in relations with the West since the Cold War. "We've always said the troops will return to their bases after the exercises are over. This is the case this time as well," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden made an impassioned appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from war with Ukraine on Tuesday, speaking starkly of the "needless death and destruction" Moscow could cause and international outrage Putin would face.

In a nationally televised speech, Biden said the United States estimates that 150,000 Russian troops now encircle Ukraine, a higher number than previous estimates of about 100,000. He said reports that some forces had withdrawn were welcome, but they were unverified and an invasion remained very much a possibility.