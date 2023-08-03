English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    PM Modi, South African Prez review progress in bilateral cooperation

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a meeting on Thursday.

    PTI
    August 03, 2023 / 09:25 PM IST
    Cyril Ramaphosa

    CyrCyril Ramaphosa

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1 spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as the two leaders reviewed progress in the bilateral relations between their countries.

    Modi tweeted, "Pleased to speak with President @CyrilRamaphosa. Reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation as we celebrate 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Look forward to participating in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month."

    PTI
    Tags: #bilateral relations #Brics #cyril ramaphosa #India #Narendra Modi #South Africa
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 09:25 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!