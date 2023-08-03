PM Modi, South African Prez review progress in bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1 spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as the two leaders reviewed progress in the bilateral relations between their countries.
Modi tweeted, "Pleased to speak with President @CyrilRamaphosa. Reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation as we celebrate 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Look forward to participating in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg later this month."
