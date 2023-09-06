Norway court rules against Facebook owner Meta in privacy case

Meta

Meta Platforms can be fined for breaching users' privacy, a Norwegian court ruled on Wednesday, stopping an attempt by the owner of Facebook and Instagram to halt a fine imposed by the Nordic country's data regulator.

Meta has been fined one million crowns ($93,200) per day since Aug. 14 for harvesting user data and using it to target advertising at them.

So-called behavioural advertising is a business model commonto Big Tech.

The owner of Facebook and Instagram had sought a temporaryinjunction against the order from the Norwegian data regulator, Datatilsynet, which imposed a daily fine for three months.