    Musk says Twitter will allow users to offer subscription to content, video

    Users offering subscription to their content, a feature they can access through the "Monetization" tab in settings, will get all the money subscribers pay apart from the charges platforms such as Android and iOS levy.

    Reuters
    April 13, 2023 / 11:45 PM IST
    Twitter owner Elon Musk (File Image)

    Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Thursday users of the social media platform will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content, including long-form text and hours-long video.

    Users offering subscription to their content, a feature they can access through the "Monetization" tab in settings, will get all the money subscribers pay apart from the charges platforms such as Android and iOS levy. Twitter will not take a cut for the first 12 months.

    "That's 70% for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30%) and ~92% on web (could be better, depending on payment processor)," Musk said in a tweet, adding Twitter will also help promote the creators' work and maximize earnings.

    Reuters
    first published: Apr 13, 2023 11:45 pm