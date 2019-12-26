Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Sheer determination led Jennifer Lopez to become a superstar after starting out her career as a back-up dancer. She launched the Lopez Family Foundation to provide better healthcare for underprivileged women and children. Today, she raises millions of dollars for HIV/AIDS research and is an avid supporter of LGBT rights. In this image, Lopez (aged 50) presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy on September 20, 2019. Sure, she continues to be an inspiration for millions to follow their passions and believe that age is just a number. (Image: Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo)