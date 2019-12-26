Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Moneycontrol has handpicked 19 outstanding photos to give a glimpse of what we saw in the year gone by. Scroll on to see some powerful photos from 2019. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/20 As we gear up to usher in 2020 and say goodbye to 2019, Moneycontrol has handpicked 19 outstanding photos to give a glimpse of what we saw in the year gone by. Scroll on to see some powerful photos from 2019. (Image: Reuters/Alexey Pavlishak) 2/20 A giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a pouting baby floats during an anti-Trump protest in London on June 4, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis) 3/20 Women form a human shield around a man being beaten by police officers during protests against amended Citizenship Act, at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on December 15, 2019 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (Image: Ghulam Hussain/via Reuters) 4/20 North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspects a female company belonging to 5492 troops, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 25, 2019. Image: Reuters) 5/20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi on April 25, 2019, nearly a month before he was re-elected with a massive mandate. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi) 6/20 Guatemalan migrant Ledy Perez embraces her son Anthony while pleading with a Mexican border guard to let them cross into the US from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on July 22, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez) 7/20 First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to US President Donald Trump during a family photo session with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France on August 25, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Carlos Barria) 8/20 British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she delivers a statement announcing she would be stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party, in London on May 24, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Toby Melville) 9/20 People are being protected by a member of Kenya’s security forces at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi on January 15, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Baz Ratner) 10/20 A masked Kashmiri man with his head covered with barbed wire attends a protest after Friday prayers during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar on October 11, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Danish Ismail) 11/20 Sheer determination led Jennifer Lopez to become a superstar after starting out her career as a back-up dancer. She launched the Lopez Family Foundation to provide better healthcare for underprivileged women and children. Today, she raises millions of dollars for HIV/AIDS research and is an avid supporter of LGBT rights. In this image, Lopez (aged 50) presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy on September 20, 2019. Sure, she continues to be an inspiration for millions to follow their passions and believe that age is just a number. (Image: Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo) 12/20 An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 1, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah) 13/20 US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wields the gavel as she presides over the House of Representatives approving two counts of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington on December 18, 2019. (Image: Reuters) 14/20 Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj near Dhaka, Bangladesh on November 5, 2019. (Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain) 15/20 A flood-affected boy carries his dog as he and others are moved to a safer place in Paravur in Ernakulam district of Kerala on August 9, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Sivaram V) 16/20 Victor, a nine-year-old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, during a preparation flight of the Alpine Eagle Race, an event aiming at raising awareness on global warming, in this still image taken from a video released to Reuters on October 8, 2019. (Image: Eagle Wings Foundation/Chopard/Handout via Reuters) 17/20 Extinction Rebellion protestors pose outside government buildings on Budget day in Dublin, Ireland on October 8, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Lorraine O'Sullivan) 18/20 This image is not as great as the story it tells. Notice the canine in the picture? That’s Conan, the US military dog that participated in and was injured in the US raid in Syria that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Here, the military dog is accompanied by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and the military handler on the colonnade of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, US on November 25, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Tom Brenner) 19/20 Men swim to retrieve a cross from the water during Epiphany Day celebrations in Visegrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 19, 2019. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic) 20/20 A demonstrator dives to the ground from a water cannon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile on November 11, 2019. (Image: Reuters/Ivan Alvarado) First Published on Dec 26, 2019 07:43 am