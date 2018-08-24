Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #41: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right. Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom Anubhav Chatterjee 1/40 Q1. In 1920, Max Factor introduced this word. The Factors reasoned that every woman should desire to look like a movie star, and so would embrace the term. What term did he introduce? (Image: Reuters) 2/40 Answer: Make-Up (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 3/40 Q2. Founded by brothers Ralp & Albert, they are official tennis ball supplier to Wimbledon since 1902. What is the name of the company? 4/40 Answer: Slazenger (Image: Reuters) 5/40 Q3. Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal was founder and patriarch of which company? (Image: Twitter) 6/40 Answer: Hero Group (Image: Reuters) 7/40 Q4: Which company’s logo is this? 8/40 Answer: Spotify 9/40 Q5. Which company has a siren on its logo to capture a nautical theme around the city from where it started - Seattle? (Image: Reuters) 10/40 Answer: Starbucks (Image: Reuters) 11/40 Q6. Name the company from the logo 12/40 Answer: 23 and me 13/40 Q7. Identify the advertiser 14/40 Answer: Stella Artois 15/40 Q8. Identify the brand from the logo 16/40 Answer: Burberry 17/40 Q9. With the belief that the PC one day would become a consumer device for enjoying games and multimedia, the company was founded by Jensun Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. All their initial files were named NV-”New Version”. Identify the company. 18/40 Answer: Nvidia (Image: Reuters) 19/40 Q10. Identify the airlines from the logo 20/40 Answer: Etihad Airways (Image: Reuters) 21/40 Q11. Which company released spectacles that capture 10 seconds video snippets and owns www.spectacles.com? (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 22/40 Answer: Snap 23/40 Q12. Identify the company from the logo 24/40 Answer: Daewoo (Image: Reuters) 25/40 Q13. GM of only two Fortune 500 companies have a female CEO and CFO as of June 2018. Which is the other one? 26/40 Answer: Hershey’s (Image: Reuters) 27/40 Q14. Who accused RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spakof asking "boring, bonehead" questions and cut him off during a call? 28/40 Answer: Elon Musk (Image: Reuters) 29/40 Q15. Liu Qiangdong also known as Richard Liu, is a Chinese Internet entrepreneur. Which company does he lead? (Image: Reuters) 30/40 Answer: JD.COM (Image: Reuters) 31/40 Q16. Identify the financial services giant from the logo 32/40 Answer: Rothschild & Co 33/40 Q17. Identify this famous Indian 34/40 Answer: Nek Chand, the creator of this place, in his spare time, collected materials from demolition sites around the city and built Rock Garden. Rock Garden, is one of the most famous sites in India. 35/40 Q18. This sports apparel manufacturer announced that these jerseys and trousers are made of 33 pieces of something unique. What is it? 36/40 Answer: Recycled Plastic Bottles (Image: Reuters) 37/40 Q19. Identify the man on the right 38/40 Answer: Ajit Jain. He is tipped to be Warren Buffett’s successor at Berkshire Hathaway (Image: Reuters) 39/40 Q20. What was the two word nickname given to this group of eight people who left a company to another one on their own in 1957? Also, what is the name of the new company formed by them? 40/40 Answer: Traitorous eight, who formed Fairchild Semiconductor after leaving Shockley Semiconductor Laborator First Published on Aug 24, 2018 06:43 pm