Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 06:44 PM IST

Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz #41: Test your knowledge

Take a shot at the Moneycontrol Ultimate Business Quiz. Check how many you get right.

Avinash Mudaliar @moneycontrolcom
Anubhav Chatterjee
Q1. In 1920, Max Factor introduced this word. The Factors reasoned that every woman should desire to look like a movie star, and so would embrace the term. What term did he introduce? (Image: Reuters)
1/40

Q1. In 1920, Max Factor introduced this word. The Factors reasoned that every woman should desire to look like a movie star, and so would embrace the term. What term did he introduce? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Make-Up (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
2/40

Answer: Make-Up (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Q2. Founded by brothers Ralp & Albert, they are official tennis ball supplier to Wimbledon since 1902. What is the name of the company?
3/40

Q2. Founded by brothers Ralp & Albert, they are official tennis ball supplier to Wimbledon since 1902. What is the name of the company?
Answer: Slazenger (Image: Reuters)
4/40

Answer: Slazenger (Image: Reuters)
Q3. Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal was founder and patriarch of which company? (Image: Twitter)
5/40

Q3. Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal was founder and patriarch of which company? (Image: Twitter)
Answer: Hero Group (Image: Reuters)
6/40

Answer: Hero Group (Image: Reuters)
Q4: Which company’s logo is this?
7/40

Q4: Which company’s logo is this?
Answer: Spotify
8/40

Answer: Spotify
Q5. Which company has a siren on its logo to capture a nautical theme around the city from where it started - Seattle? (Image: Reuters)
9/40

Q5. Which company has a siren on its logo to capture a nautical theme around the city from where it started - Seattle? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: Starbucks (Image: Reuters)
10/40

Answer: Starbucks (Image: Reuters)
Q6. Name the company from the logo
11/40

Q6. Name the company from the logo
Answer: 23 and me
12/40

Answer: 23 and me
Q7. Identify the advertiser
13/40

Q7. Identify the advertiser

Answer: Stella Artois
14/40

Answer: Stella Artois
Q8. Identify the brand from the logo
15/40

Q8. Identify the brand from the logo
Answer: Burberry
16/40

Answer: Burberry
Q9. With the belief that the PC one day would become a consumer device for enjoying games and multimedia, the company was founded by Jensun Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. All their initial files were named NV-”New Version”. Identify the company.
17/40

Q9. With the belief that the PC one day would become a consumer device for enjoying games and multimedia, the company was founded by Jensun Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. All their initial files were named NV-”New Version”. Identify the company.
Answer: Nvidia (Image: Reuters)
18/40

Answer: Nvidia (Image: Reuters)
Q10. Identify the airlines from the logo
19/40

Q10. Identify the airlines from the logo

Answer: Etihad Airways (Image: Reuters)
20/40

Answer: Etihad Airways (Image: Reuters)
Q11. Which company released spectacles that capture 10 seconds video snippets and owns www.spectacles.com? (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
21/40

Q11. Which company released spectacles that capture 10 seconds video snippets and owns www.spectacles.com? (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Answer: Snap
22/40

Answer: Snap
Q12. Identify the company from the logo
23/40

Q12. Identify the company from the logo
Answer: Daewoo (Image: Reuters)
24/40

Answer: Daewoo (Image: Reuters)
Q13. GM of only two Fortune 500 companies have a female CEO and CFO as of June 2018. Which is the other one?
25/40

Q13. GM of only two Fortune 500 companies have a female CEO and CFO as of June 2018. Which is the other one?
Answer: Hershey’s (Image: Reuters)
26/40

Answer: Hershey’s (Image: Reuters)
Q14. Who accused RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spakof asking "boring, bonehead" questions and cut him off during a call?
27/40

Q14. Who accused RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spakof asking "boring, bonehead" questions and cut him off during a call?
Answer: Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)
28/40

Answer: Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)
Q15. Liu Qiangdong also known as Richard Liu, is a Chinese Internet entrepreneur. Which company does he lead? (Image: Reuters)
29/40

Q15. Liu Qiangdong also known as Richard Liu, is a Chinese Internet entrepreneur. Which company does he lead? (Image: Reuters)
Answer: JD.COM (Image: Reuters)
30/40

Answer: JD.COM (Image: Reuters)
Q16. Identify the financial services giant from the logo
31/40

Q16. Identify the financial services giant from the logo
Answer: Rothschild & Co
32/40

Answer: Rothschild & Co
Q17. Identify this famous Indian
33/40

Q17. Identify this famous Indian
Answer: Nek Chand, the creator of this place, in his spare time, collected materials from demolition sites around the city and built Rock Garden. Rock Garden, is one of the most famous sites in India.
34/40

Answer: Nek Chand, the creator of this place, in his spare time, collected materials from demolition sites around the city and built Rock Garden. Rock Garden, is one of the most famous sites in India.
Q18. This sports apparel manufacturer announced that these jerseys and trousers are made of 33 pieces of something unique. What is it?
35/40

Q18. This sports apparel manufacturer announced that these jerseys and trousers are made of 33 pieces of something unique. What is it?
Answer: Recycled Plastic Bottles (Image: Reuters)
36/40

Answer: Recycled Plastic Bottles (Image: Reuters)
Q19. Identify the man on the right
37/40

Q19. Identify the man on the right
Answer: Ajit Jain. He is tipped to be Warren Buffett’s successor at Berkshire Hathaway (Image: Reuters)
38/40

Answer: Ajit Jain. He is tipped to be Warren Buffett’s successor at Berkshire Hathaway (Image: Reuters)
Q20. What was the two word nickname given to this group of eight people who left a company to another one on their own in 1957? Also, what is the name of the new company formed by them?
39/40

Q20. What was the two word nickname given to this group of eight people who left a company to another one on their own in 1957? Also, what is the name of the new company formed by them?
Answer: Traitorous eight, who formed Fairchild Semiconductor after leaving Shockley Semiconductor Laborator
40/40

Answer: Traitorous eight, who formed Fairchild Semiconductor after leaving Shockley Semiconductor Laborator
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 06:43 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #moneycontrol ultimate business quiz #Slideshow #world

