Looking to settle in paradise? Here are 5 countries where you can 'buy' citizenship

Antigua and Barbuda | Absconding diamond merchant Mehul Choksy was reported to have sought citizenship in Antigua. Investment: All one has to do to get citizenship here is contribute Rs 1.3 crore to the Antigua National Development Fund, or make an investment of Rs 2.7 crore in real estate or make an investment of Rs 10.3 crore in a business. Benefits: Besides citizenship, you get a passport which ensures visa-free travel to 132 countries including UK and all countries of the Schengen area. One needs to spend only five days in five years to retain citizenship. (Image: Reuters)