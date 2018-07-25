App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Looking to settle in paradise? Here are 5 countries where you can 'buy' citizenship

Here’s a list of nations that guarantee citizenship to anyone without the need to have been born or even spent adequate time there

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Caribbean Islands have been a popular safe haven for people seeking citizenship-by-investment. Almost anyone can get a second passport and citizenship in most of these nations can be "bought" by investing in their infrastructure and development. Here’s a list of nations that guarantee citizenship to anyone without the need to have been born or even spent adequate time there:
The Caribbean Islands have been a popular safe haven for people seeking citizenship-by-investment. Almost anyone can get a second passport and citizenship in most of these nations can be "bought" by investing in their infrastructure and development. Here’s a list of nations that guarantee citizenship to anyone without the need to have been born or even spent adequate time there:
Antigua and Barbuda | Absconding diamond merchant Mehul Choksy was reported to have sought citizenship in Antigua. Investment: All one has to do to get citizenship here is contribute Rs 1.3 crore to the Antigua National Development Fund, or make an investment of Rs 2.7 crore in real estate or make an investment of Rs 10.3 crore in a business. Benefits: Besides citizenship, you get a passport which ensures visa-free travel to 132 countries including UK and all countries of the Schengen area. One needs to spend only five days in five years to retain citizenship. (Image: Reuters)
Antigua and Barbuda | Absconding diamond merchant Mehul Choksy was reported to have sought citizenship in Antigua. Investment: All one has to do to get citizenship here is contribute Rs 1.3 crore to the Antigua National Development Fund, or make an investment of Rs 2.7 crore in real estate or make an investment of Rs 10.3 crore in a business. Benefits: Besides citizenship, you get a passport which ensures visa-free travel to 132 countries including UK and all countries of the Schengen area. One needs to spend only five days in five years to retain citizenship. (Image: Reuters)
St Kitts and Nevis | Anyone with a good amount of moolah in their bank account can ‘buy’ a passport within four months. Investment: Rs 1.03 crore to St. Kitts Sustainable Growth Fund or a Rs 1.3 crore investment in government real estate project. Benefits: Visa-free travel to 141 countries including the UK and India (Image: Reuters)
St Kitts and Nevis | Anyone with a good amount of moolah in their bank account can ‘buy’ a passport within four months. Investment: Rs 1.03 crore to St. Kitts Sustainable Growth Fund or a Rs 1.3 crore investment in government real estate project. Benefits: Visa-free travel to 141 countries including the UK and India (Image: Reuters)
Dominica | Those looking for relatively low-cost options, Dominica is your haven Investment: Rs 68 lakh to Dominica Government Fund or Rs 1.03 crore on real estate. Benefits: Irrevocable second citizenship and passport, with no visit to the country or physical residency required. In addition, you get visa-free travel or visa-on-arrival option to at least 115 countries including Singapore, Hong Kong, EU and Switzerland.
Dominica | Those looking for relatively low-cost options, Dominica is your haven Investment: Rs 68 lakh to Dominica Government Fund or Rs 1.03 crore on real estate. Benefits: Irrevocable second citizenship and passport, with no visit to the country or physical residency required. In addition, you get visa-free travel or visa-on-arrival option to at least 115 countries including Singapore, Hong Kong, EU and Switzerland.
St. Lucia | Similar to its other Caribbean neighbours, St. Lucia offers lucrative deals to those seeking citizenship. Investment: Rs 68 lakh in the National Economic Fund, or Rs 3.4 crore in St. Lucia government bonds, or investment in real estate worth Rs 2.06 crore. Benefits: Citizenship of St. Lucia (Image: Reuters)
St. Lucia | Similar to its other Caribbean neighbours, St. Lucia offers lucrative deals to those seeking citizenship. Investment: Rs 68 lakh in the National Economic Fund, or Rs 3.4 crore in St. Lucia government bonds, or investment in real estate worth Rs 2.06 crore. Benefits: Citizenship of St. Lucia (Image: Reuters)
Malta | Malta is a relatively costlier alternative as compared to the other Caribbean nations. Investment: A non-refundable contribution of Rs 4.4 crore to the National Development and Social Fund and spend at least Rs 2.4 crore on purchasing a house. Which means, a total investment of Rs 6.8 crore. Benefits: A coveted EU passport and visa-free travel to 160 countries including the US (Image: Reuters)
Malta | Malta is a relatively costlier alternative as compared to the other Caribbean nations. Investment: A non-refundable contribution of Rs 4.4 crore to the National Development and Social Fund and spend at least Rs 2.4 crore on purchasing a house. Which means, a total investment of Rs 6.8 crore. Benefits: A coveted EU passport and visa-free travel to 160 countries including the US (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 04:25 pm

