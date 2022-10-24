English
    Look forward to working closely on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030...."

    PTI
    October 24, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
    File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

    File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak and said he looked forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing the Roadmap 2030 for bilateral relations.

    PM Modi tweeted, "Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership."

    The Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations was launched last year. Sunak will make history as Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

    This means the 42-year-old former chancellor, a devout Hindu, is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, which is likely to be on Tuesday.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 09:28 pm
