Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Long list' of countries not doing enough against virus: WHO

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva he was concerned that a "long list" of countries were not showing "the level of political commitment" needed to "match the level of the threat we all face.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organization warned March 5 that a number of countries were not taking all the steps needed to fight against the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva he was concerned that a "long list" of countries were not showing "the level of political commitment" needed to "match the level of the threat we all face.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 10:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #World Health Organization #World News

