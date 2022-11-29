English
    November 29, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

    Live News Updates: Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter, says Elon Musk

    Business and Political News Updates: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday accused the American tech giant "Apple" of threatening to withhold Twitter from its App store without disclosing the reason behind the action.

    Get real-time updates on business and political news from India along with world.
    • November 29, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

      NY mass shooting accused pleads guilty to murder, terrorism charges


      Payton Gendron, the 19-year-old gunman who killed 10 African-Americans and injured three others in a racially motivated attack at a supermarket in New York`s Buffalo city on May 14, has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and terrorism.


      The plea means that he will be sentenced to life in prison without parole since New York does not have the death penalty, the BBC reported.

      In June, he had pleaded not guilty after a grand jury indicted him on charges of domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree; murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree as a hate crime; attempted murder in the second degree as a hate crime; and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

    • November 29, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      Rajnath Singh to attend ex-servicemen welfare dept event

      Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday will attend an event organised here by the ex-servicemen welfare department, officials said.


      He will be the chief guest at the fourth edition of the Armed Forces Flag Day Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Conclave, the defence ministry said in a statement.


      The event aims at highlighting the measures by the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare towards rehabilitation, resettlement and welfare of veterans, widows and their dependents and mobilising CSR support towards these efforts, it said.
      On the occasion, a new website for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) will be launched by Singh.


      The new website is an interactive and user-friendly portal developed to promote online contribution to the AFFDF. The minister will also release the anthem for this year's promotional campaign for the Armed Forces Flag Day and felicitate prominent CSR contributors to the fund.

    • November 29, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

      India's SARAS telescope gives clues to first stars, galaxies of universe


      India's SARAS radio telescope has helped scientists determine the properties of the earliest radio luminous galaxies formed 200 million years after the Big Bang, a period known as the Cosmic Dawn. The findings, published in Nature Astronomy by an international group of scientists, provide an insight to the properties of the earliest radio loud galaxies that are usually powered by supermassive black holes.

    • November 29, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Ayodhya''s boundaries to be expanded

      The Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 will extend the boundaries of the holy city up to the boundaries of the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg which passes through five districts -- Basti, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki and Gonda.


      According to a state government spokesman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions in this regard at a review meeting.

      He instructed officials to implement a common building code in areas adjoining the Ram Janmabhoomi. This will ensure a common colour for all buildings, including houses, in the vicinity.

      Yogi also instructed officials to implement zonal system for planned development of Ayodhya.

      The focus in Ayodhya will now be on the use of solar powered boats and eco-friendly vehicles on the Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg which covers almost the entire city.


      (IANS)

    • November 29, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

      China says it drove away U.S. cruiser that 'illegally intruded' waters near South China Sea


      China's military said on Tuesday a U.S. cruiser "illegally intruded" into waters near the South China Sea Spratly Islands and that it monitored and then drove away the guided missile cruiser. "The actions of the U.S. military seriously violated China's sovereignty and security," said Tian Junli, spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army.

    • November 29, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

      Ukraine first lady, Olenksa Zelenska attends London meeting on sexual violence


      Russian soldiers must be held accountable for raping Ukrainian women and committing other acts of sexual violence during Russia's war in Ukraine, the country's first lady, Olensa Zelenska, told an international conference on preventing sexual violence in conflicts on Monday.

      Zelenska told the London summit that sexual violence was being perpetrated "systematically and openly" as the war in Ukraine drags on.

      Phone recordings have shown Russian soldiers openly discussing rape with their relatives at home, Zelenska said.
      "Sexual violence is the most cruel, most animalistic way to prove mastership over someone. And for victims of this kind of violence, it is difficult to testify in war times because nobody feels safe," she said.

    • November 29, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      UK delivering on new FTA with India, says Rishi Sunak


      British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reiterated the UK's commitment to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India as part of the country's wider focus on enhancing ties with the Indo-Pacific region. Delivering a talk Monday night at the Lord Mayor of London's Banquet -- his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge at 10 Downing Street last month -- the British-Indian leader reflected upon his heritage and committed to promoting British values of "freedom and openness" around the world.

    • November 29, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

      Tamil Nadu: Schools and colleges to remain shut in Virudhunagar district due to continous rain

    • November 29, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

      WHO renames Monkeypox as Mpox


      World Health Organization (WHO) has renamed Monkeypox as Mpox, citing that the disease could be construed as discriminatory & racist, reports The Associated Press.

    • November 29, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

      Covid vaccines manufactured by third parties, govt can't be held liable for deaths: Centre to SC

      The Centre has told the Supreme Court that the vaccines in use under the Covid vaccination programme are manufactured by third parties and they are recognised as safe and effective, and there is no material to suggest how the state can be fastened with strict liability for the tragic deaths of the respective children of the petitioners.

    • November 29, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

    • November 29, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

      Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter, claims Elon Musk

      Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday accused the American tech giant "Apple" of threatening to withhold Twitter from its App store without disclosing the reason behind the action.


      In a tweet, Musk wrote, "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why," as he ridiculed the decision of the gadget-making company.


      Elon Musk has been trying to revamp Twitter ever since he took control of the microblogging site.

