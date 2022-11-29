Live News Updates: Apple has 'threatened to withhold' Twitter, says Elon Musk

November 29, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

NY mass shooting accused pleads guilty to murder, terrorism charges



Payton Gendron, the 19-year-old gunman who killed 10 African-Americans and injured three others in a racially motivated attack at a supermarket in New York`s Buffalo city on May 14, has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and terrorism.



The plea means that he will be sentenced to life in prison without parole since New York does not have the death penalty, the BBC reported.

In June, he had pleaded not guilty after a grand jury indicted him on charges of domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree; murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree as a hate crime; attempted murder in the second degree as a hate crime; and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.