Uniparts India mobilises Rs 250.68 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India on November 29 has raised Rs 250.68 crore via anchor book ahead of its initial public offering that opens tomorrow.

In a BSE filing, the company said it has finalised allocation of 43.44 lakh equity shares to anchor investors.

These shares were allocated at Rs 577 per equity share.

Total 21 investors made an investment in the company via anchor book, which included Nomura Trust, HDFC Trustee Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Nippon Life India, Morgan Stanley, Carmignac Portfolio, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Invesco India, Mahindra Manulife, Carnelian Capital, and ICG Q.

"Total five mutual funds have invested Rs 90.8 crore in Uniparts India by applying through a total of 9 schemes," the company said.

The maiden public issue will open for subscription on November 30, and the closing date will be December 2.

The company plans to raise Rs 835.6 crore through its initial public offering. The IPO comprises only offer for sale by promoters and investors.

The price band for the offer is Rs 548-577 per share.