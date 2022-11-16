Live News Highlights: BJP announces 3 more candidates for Gujarat polls

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
Amit Shah to inaugurate first phase of theme park on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune on Nov 20
Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
European Union vows $1 billion for climate resilience in Africa, reports AFP
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights
FTX founder Bankman-Fried sued in US court over yield-bearing crypto accounts
Xi, Trudeau exchange barbs at G20 meet in Bali
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022
JD-U to support SP's Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri bypoll
Gujarat polls: PM Modi to hold road show in Vapi on Nov 19
Ukraine requests 'immediate access' to Poland missile blast site
Iran issues new death sentences as protests enter third month
India's export to UAE rises 17.6 pc to USD 18 bn in Apr-Oct this fiscal
Elon Musk says Twitter is a software and servers company at its heart and wants employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business, according to an email the new owner sent to Twitter workers. Musk wrote that employees “will need to be extremely hardcore" to build “a breakthrough Twitter 2.0" and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success. Musk said Twitter will be much more engineering-driven, with employees who write “great code” comprising the majority of the team.
Nitco says JM Financial ARC is acting in its capacity as trustee of JMFARC-LVB Ceramics Trust)
US FDA sends Aurobindo Pharma report on inspection of API non-antibiotics plant in Andhra Pradesh
Phoenix Mills arm gets Rs 200 cr investment from Canada Fund
Kristalina Georgieva says Biden-Xi meeting 'constructive' signal for trade
SoftBank offers 29 million Paytm shares in block trade
AAP delegation meets EC after Surat East candidate withdraws nomination
NATO chief says no indication Poland blast was deliberate attack by Russia, reports AP
Adrian Mardell takes over as interim CEO of JLR
Mask no more compulsory during air travel but passengers should preferably use them: Govt
Wipro signs pact with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council
Kremlin praises Washington's "measured" response after a missile landed in Poland, reports AFP News Agency
Uttarakhand cabinet meeting
Indian Navy participates in the Malabar exercise 2022 in seas off Japan
The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sidelines of G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia
There's excitement about India taking over the G20 presidency: UK PM Rishi Sunak in Bali, Indonesia
In an interim order, Supreme Court stays certain observations of Bombay HC incl those who're interested in feeding stray dogs to "formally adopt" them. Court directs Nagpur municipal corporation to ensure & take steps for general public to feed stray dogs at demarcated locations.
There's excitement about India taking over the G20 presidency: UK PM Rishi Sunak in Bali, Indonesia
Winter session of UP Assembly from Dec 5: Govt
Britain issues first spaceport licence ahead of maiden satellite launch
Delhi MCD elections: INC releases list of star campaigners
Air raid alerts across Ukraine
UK inflation hits 11.1%
Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change: PM Modi
PM Modi at G20 Summit in Bali
Big Diplomatic Win For India At G20
G20 in Bali | Updates so far
2018 Kathua rape and murder case
Poland blast update
PM Narendra Modi's virtual address to Bengaluru Tech Summit
G20: Modi, Sunak to confirm new bespoke route for young professionals
G20 summit delegates to visit Aurangabad in Feb 2023, authorities begin preparations
Poland likely to invoke NATO's Article 4, will raise missile blast with UN - officials
Trump strikes new overseas deal and raises old ethics issue
PM to virtually inaugurate B''luru Technological Summit-22
Trump announces official bid for 2024 presidential election
NATO, G7 countries offer support to Poland over investigation into blasts
Trump announces 2024 presidential bid
Donald Trump files paperwork for 2024 presidential run
NASA fuelling moon rocket for launch
The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
Amit Shah to inaugurate first phase of theme park on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune on Nov 20
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the first phase of 'Shivsrushti', a theme park based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at Narhe Ambegaon in Pune city on November 20. The project had been conceptualised by Padma Vibhushan late Balwant Moreshwar Purandare popularly known as 'Shivshahir' Babasaheb Purandare, who had formed Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan for its execution.
Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 27km North-West of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.32pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.
Jharkhand | UPA Legislature party meeting took place at Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi pic.twitter.com/hxBrXGBocZ— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022
European Union vows $1 billion for climate resilience in Africa, reports AFP
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights
- Canada has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals involved in alleged human rights abuses and companies it accused of supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. It is the fifth package of sanctions Canada has implemented against Iran this year. It targets six individuals and two entities, Shahed Aviation Industries and Qods Aviation Industries, the foreign ministry said.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried sued in US court over yield-bearing crypto accounts
Xi, Trudeau exchange barbs at G20 meet in Bali
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday exchanged barbs on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali over the leaked reports of their meeting. In perhaps a very rare open remark captured on television camera, an agitated Xi was seen objecting to Trudeau saying whatever they discussed in their earlier meeting was leaked to the media. "Everything we discuss has been leaked to the paper, that's not appropriate," Xi told Trudeau through a translator on the sidelines of the closing session of the G20 meeting.
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022
- At least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the United States in 2022, the Human Rights Campaign announced Wednesday in its annual report ahead of the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Transgender people of colour account for 81 per cent of known victims this year, and 59 per cent are Black. Trans women are disproportionately represented, as they have been in years past, also comprising 81 per cent of the deaths recorded at the time of publication.
JD-U to support SP's Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri bypoll
- Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Wednesday decided not to contest the by-poll to Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri parliamentary constituency. The by-election in Mainpuri is taking place due to the demise of sitting MP and veteran socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mainpuri is a traditional seat of Mulayam Singh's family and Samajwadi Party (SP) has given the seat to party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav. The Nitish Kumar-led JD-U has decided to give support to Dimple Yadav, with the aim of strengthening the unity of the opposition party in the country and give tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Gujarat polls: PM Modi to hold road show in Vapi on Nov 19
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders are expected to hold several road shows and public rallies in Gujarat as the party looks to rev up its election campaign to retain power in the state.Modi is likely to hold a road show in Vapi in Gujarat on November 19 and other senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will also spearhead the mass contact programme in different parts of the state, party leaders said.After arriving in his home state on November 19, the prime minister is expected to hold public meetings across the state in the next two days.
Congress releases the final list of 37 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls. pic.twitter.com/XbuKhRerP9— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022