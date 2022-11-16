Live News Highlights: BJP announces 3 more candidates for Gujarat polls

November 16, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST

Amit Shah to inaugurate first phase of theme park on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune on Nov 20

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the first phase of 'Shivsrushti', a theme park based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at Narhe Ambegaon in Pune city on November 20. The project had been conceptualised by Padma Vibhushan late Balwant Moreshwar Purandare popularly known as 'Shivshahir' Babasaheb Purandare, who had formed Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan for its execution.