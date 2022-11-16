English
    November 16, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

    Live News Highlights: BJP announces 3 more candidates for Gujarat polls

    Business and Political Live Highlights: BJP fielded Sardarsinh Chaudhary from Kheralu constituency and Jayatibhai Patel from Mansa. Further, Mahendrabhai Bhabor has been given the ticket from Garbada (SC).

    Get real-time updates on top news and headlines about business and political events happening across the world as well as India under a single platform.
    • November 16, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

      The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.

    • November 16, 2022 / 10:38 PM IST

      Amit Shah to inaugurate first phase of theme park on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune on Nov 20

      - Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the first phase of 'Shivsrushti', a theme park based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at Narhe Ambegaon in Pune city on November 20. The project had been conceptualised by Padma Vibhushan late Balwant Moreshwar Purandare popularly known as 'Shivshahir' Babasaheb Purandare, who had formed Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan for its execution.

    • November 16, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

      Earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh

      - An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 27km North-West of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, at around 9.32pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

    • November 16, 2022 / 10:01 PM IST

      European Union vows $1 billion for climate resilience in Africa, reports AFP

    • November 16, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST

      Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights

      - Canada has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals involved in alleged human rights abuses and companies it accused of supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. It is the fifth package of sanctions Canada has implemented against Iran this year. It targets six individuals and two entities, Shahed Aviation Industries and Qods Aviation Industries, the foreign ministry said.

    • November 16, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST

      FTX founder Bankman-Fried sued in US court over yield-bearing crypto accounts

    • November 16, 2022 / 08:55 PM IST

      Xi, Trudeau exchange barbs at G20 meet in Bali

      - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday exchanged barbs on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali over the leaked reports of their meeting. In perhaps a very rare open remark captured on television camera, an agitated Xi was seen objecting to Trudeau saying whatever they discussed in their earlier meeting was leaked to the media. "Everything we discuss has been leaked to the paper, that's not appropriate," Xi told Trudeau through a translator on the sidelines of the closing session of the G20 meeting.

    • November 16, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST

      Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022

      - At least 32 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in the United States in 2022, the Human Rights Campaign announced Wednesday in its annual report ahead of the Transgender Day of Remembrance. Transgender people of colour account for 81 per cent of known victims this year, and 59 per cent are Black. Trans women are disproportionately represented, as they have been in years past, also comprising 81 per cent of the deaths recorded at the time of publication.

    • November 16, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

      JD-U to support SP's Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri bypoll

      - Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Wednesday decided not to contest the by-poll to Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri parliamentary constituency. The by-election in Mainpuri is taking place due to the demise of sitting MP and veteran socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mainpuri is a traditional seat of Mulayam Singh's family and Samajwadi Party (SP) has given the seat to party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav. The Nitish Kumar-led JD-U has decided to give support to Dimple Yadav, with the aim of strengthening the unity of the opposition party in the country and give tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

    • November 16, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST

      Gujarat polls: PM Modi to hold road show in Vapi on Nov 19

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders are expected to hold several road shows and public rallies in Gujarat as the party looks to rev up its election campaign to retain power in the state.Modi is likely to hold a road show in Vapi in Gujarat on November 19 and other senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will also spearhead the mass contact programme in different parts of the state, party leaders said.After arriving in his home state on November 19, the prime minister is expected to hold public meetings across the state in the next two days.

    • November 16, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
