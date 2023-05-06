King Charles coronation ceremony LIVE: King Charles III crowned in Britain's first coronation in seven decades

King Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he became the oldest British monarch in Britain's first coronation in 70 years as the monarchy faces challenges ahead.
In front of a congregation of about 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, slowly placed the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown on Charles' head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster
Along with Britain, Charles has become head of the Commonwealth, an association of 56 independent countries and 2.5 billion people. For 14 of these countries, as well as the UK, the King is head of state.
King Charles III became the 40th British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey on the historic date May 6, 2023.
The king was surrounded by heavy symbolism of his many passions, including a drive towards more sustainable living, a multi-faith outlook and a great love for India and the wider Commonwealth.
At the end of the service, he will receive a spoken greeting delivered in unison by representatives from Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Buddhist and Jewish communities.
Prince William pledges his loyalty to his father. Traditionally, a succession of royals and peers would now pay homage by kneeling before the new king - swearing allegiance and kissing his right hand. But William is the only royal duke to do it this time.
The two-hour-long ceremony at the Abbey will conclude with the chiming of Abbey bells and the newly crowned King and Queen making their way to another waiting horse-drawn historic Gold State Coach. Last seen during the Pageant of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831.
The Coronation Regalia is now being presented.
The Anointing is a moment between God and the Monarch. It is screened from view. The soldiers holding the Anointing Screen bow their heads as the Oil of Chrism is placed on The King's head, chest and hands.
Ukraine's Defence Ministry released a video to congratulate Britain onKing Charles'coronationand to thank the country for its support during the war with Russia.
"On the eve of the historiccoronation, we'd like to thank our British friends for your friendship. We are grateful for your unwavering support and partnership, especially in the past year!," the ministry said on Twitter.
King Charles III kneels and places his hands on the Coronation Bible to make his Coronation oath.
At the conclusion of the promises, King Charles III says ''The things which I have here before promised, I will perform and keep. So help me God.'' The King then kisses the Bible.