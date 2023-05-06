King Charles coronation ceremony LIVE: King Charles III crowned in Britain's first coronation in seven decades

May 06, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

King Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he became the oldest British monarch in Britain's first coronation in 70 years as the monarchy faces challenges ahead.

In front of a congregation of about 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, slowly placed the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown on Charles' head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster