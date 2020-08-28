172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|key-dates-in-tenure-of-shinzo-abe-5768271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Key dates in tenure of Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will step down due to his health. Some key dates in his life and career.

Moneycontrol News
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a press conference on August 28, 2020 (Image: Pool Photo via AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a press conference on August 28, 2020 (Image: Pool Photo via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he steps down due to his health. Some key dates in his life and career:

September 21, 1954 — Shinzo Abe is born to parents who both came from political families, and his father, Shintaro Abe, later became foreign minister.

1977 — Graduated from Seikei University in Tokyo.

1979 — Starts working at Kobe Steel.

1993 — First elected as legislator from the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi.

2005 — Appointed chief Cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

2006 — Is elected leader of the governing Liberal Democratic party, making him prime minister.

2007 — Resigns as prime minister, citing health reasons.

2012 — Starts his second stint as prime minister.

2013 — Embarks on his “Abenomics” policies to encourage growth through easy lending and structural reforms.

2017 and 2019 — Holds meetings with US President Donald Trump, including golfing.

August 24, 2020 — Becomes Japan's longest-serving prime minister by consecutive days in office, surpassing his great uncle.

August 28, 2020 — Abe announces he will step down, citing health reasons.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #World News

