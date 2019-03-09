App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Istanbul police fire tear gas at banned Women's day rally

Police then used tear gas on the marchers and menaced them with dogs, causing many protesters to flee onto side streets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Istanbul police fired tear gas at thousands of women who took to the city's central avenue on International Women's Day on March 8 in defiance of a protest ban to demand greater rights and denounce violence.

Security forces in riot gear pushed the crowds of women -- some wearing colourful wigs and masks -- at the entrance to the city's main pedestrianised shopping street of Istiklal Avenue, an AFP correspondent reported.

Police then used tear gas on the marchers and menaced them with dogs, causing many protesters to flee onto side streets.

The Women's Day event took place peacefully last year but just before this year's march, authorities issued a statement banning any demonstration on the city's central avenue.

related news

Ahead of the protest the area was flooded with police who set up cordons around the central Taksim Square, while many local shops were closed.

One woman, called Ulker, speaking to AFP from behind a barrier, said: "Here is the bitter truth: There is a system, there is a state that is scared of us. I condemn this."

Thousands of demonstrators were eventually allowed into a small part of the avenue to stage the protest.

They unfurled banners that read "Feminist revolt against male violence, and poverty", and "I was born free and I will live free." The demonstrators also chanted slogans including "We are not silent, we are not scared, we are not obeying." The crowds then became trapped between two security cordons and were subsequently dispersed by the police using tear gas.

Women's activists have long accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Islamic-rooted government of not doing enough to stop violence against women.

In 2018, 440 women were killed in murders linked to their gender, according to the women's rights group "We Will Stop Femicide", compared with 210 in 2012.

The issue came to public attention when Turkish pop singer Sila appeared before court on complaints of having been beaten by her partner Ahmet Kural, a famous actor.

The landmark trial opened in Istanbul Thursday a day before International Women's Day.

"As you know in Turkey violence against women is very high. The government is doing nothing to stop it. That's all we can do: to come here and speak up," protester at Istiklal Avenue Gulsah said.

Women's rallies were also held in the capital Ankara, where a few hundred women protested, with small police presence.

Some chanted: "Men are killing and the state is protecting killers". Large scale protests are rare events in Turkey since mass 2013 anti-government rallies, which were seen as a major challenge to Erdogan's government.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 09:20 am

tags #Istanbul #Women's Day 2019 #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Kaithi First Look: Karthi Promises 'A Full Fledged Action Thriller'

India vs Australia | First One is Always Difficult to Get: Khawaja on ...

This Modified Hyundai Creta with Wide Tyres Looks Out of Place

'Naya' Pakistan With 'Nayi Soch' Should Show 'Naya' Action Against Ter ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Badla Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Film Is an Engross ...

Election Tracker LIVE: PM to Inaugurate Delhi Metro's Blue Line Extens ...

PUBG Banned by Rajkot Police for Being 'Addictive' and Harmful in Natu ...

Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewD ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

Cachar Paper Mill, Barak Valley’s only major industry, remains shut; ...

Taapsee Pannu epitomises the new age Hindi film heroine — one that's ...

US House Democrats okay sweeping plan to ensure fair election for all, ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

All England Championships 2019: Indian challenge ends as doughty Saina ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Nirav Modi tracked down in London, running a new diamond business

Captain Marvel’s post credit scene is a bonus for all the Avengers: ...

Badla Day 1 Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's f ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli continues the fabulous streak scores h ...

Mahira Khan pens down an emotional post for her mom on International W ...

Ed Sheeran found a cat like himself, should The Wibbles be worried?

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.