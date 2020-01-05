Iraq says it complained to UN Security Council over US strike

The foreign ministry said it had submitted two letters to the UN and asked the Security Council to condemn the "assassination" of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike on Baghdad
Iraq said on January 5 that it had submitted complaints to the United Nations Security Council over US strikes on Iraq that killed an Iranian general, an Iraqi commander and other local forces.The foreign ministry said it had submitted two letters to the UN and asked the Security Council to condemn the "assassination" of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike on Baghdad.
First Published on Jan 5, 2020 08:38 pm