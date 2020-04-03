App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India may not lift coronavirus lockdown before September, study says

The BCG data suggests that the India lockdown started in line with China's timing of the lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India will begin lifting COVID-19 lockdown restrictions only between the fourth week of June and the second week of September, says a new study.

The “longer range” of lifting the restrictions was a result of expected challenges in India due to health system preparedness and record of public policy effectiveness, said the study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The government announced a lockdown on March 24, joining other countries such as the UK, Poland, Colombia to impose curbs on movement and business activities.

The report by BCG, an American consultancy firm, is centred on epidemic projection on COVID-19. This report represents estimates as of March 25, based on a predictive modelling leveraging John Hopkins University data with full modelling constraints.

The report shines a light on country-wise epidemic scenarios:

The report provides estimated key dates of COVID-19 crisis on the following parameters:

- Status of the countries whether it is fully lockdown or not?
- Potential lockdown start dates
- The peak dates for respective countries.

- Short and long potential lockdown end date.

Boston Consulting Report

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 01:45 pm

