India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie, author of 'The Satanic Verses' and 'Midnights Children'. (Image Source: AFP/File)

In its first reaction to the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, India on Thursday condemned the "horrific attack" and wished him a speedy recovery. Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12 where he had gone to deliver a lecture.

"India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.