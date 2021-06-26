In pics: Hong Kong's famous Peak Tram closes for makeover

Hong Kong’s Peak Tram is a fixture in the memories of many residents and tourists, ferrying passengers up Victoria Peak for a bird’s eye view of the city’s many skyscrapers.

Enthusiasts and others have been rushing for one last ride before the Peak Tram closes for renovations. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The tram will stop service on June 28 for a six-month makeover, in part to reduce waiting times for the growing crowds. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Cedric Yu, who said he hadn’t ridden the tram for years, called it a collective memory for Hong Kong people and part of the city's history. "Taking the Peak Tram just now reminds me of my childhood memories,” he added. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The Peak Tram started operations in 1888, when Hong Kong was a British colony, to transport people up Victoria Peak instead of using sedan chairs. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The original carriages were made of varnished timber and seated 30 passengers in three classes. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Since then, the tram has undergone several makeovers. The current fifth-generation Peak Tram, with a burgundy exterior and varnished wood interiors, began running in 1989 and carries 120 passengers. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

“The Peak Tram ... has evolved and transformed itself from an essential mode of transport to a very popular tourist attraction in Hong Kong,” said May Tsang, general manager of Hong Kong Peak Tramways. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The company is investing over 700 million Hong Kong dollars ($90 million) to upgrade the system, the tram cars and renovate the terminus, she said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)