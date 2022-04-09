In-Depth | Imran Khan blames 'foreign intervention', but is poor economics the reason behind his fall?

'Naya Pakistan', which Khan used as a poll plank before the last elections and extensively referred to after assuming power, largely refers to a populist welfare state. While it may have struck a chord with the masses, the spree of welfare schemes were not fiscally viable considering the prevalent situation of the Pakistani economy, suggest experts.

One of Khan's foremost mistakes, economists explain, was his reluctance in approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after assuming power. This was in accordance with his pre-poll rhetoric, which lambasted the previous governments for "moving around with a begging bowl" before the Washington-based lender.

"The fundamentals in the economy were weak at the time when Imran Khan came to power. One of the major challenges were the depleting reserves, high current account deficit, and domestic fiscal challenges," Dr Aadil Nakhoda, Member, Economic Advisory Group of the Islamabad-based Prime Institute, told Moneycontrol.

It was only in May 2019 when Khan reversed his approach and agreed for a $6- billion loan from the IMF, which also necessitated a 39-month austerity program to be adopted by his government.

The delay in seeking the bailout package led to various effects, including a reduction in imports. "As the government delayed approaching the IMF, it had to take measures to reduce import demand in order to lower the current account deficit," Nakhoda added.

People read copies of newspapers carrying headline of the Supreme Court decision against Imran Khan's move to dissolve the assembly, at a stall in Peshawar on Friday, April 8, 2022 (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

"The best solution at the time was to go for an IMF program and austerity measures. They paid off after a lag with Pakistan experiencing more than four percent growth even during the COVID period when economies around the world were shrinking," Karachi-based business journalist Ariba Shahid said while speaking to Moneycontrol.

Despite the bailout program mandating cuts in social and development expenditure, Khan shunned away from the calls for fiscal prudence, particularly after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The setting up of the National Command and Operation Center to manage non-pharmaceutical interventions, the successful implementation of the Ehsaas program that provided monthly stipends of up to Rs 12,000 to 13.2 million people during the lockdown period, and the different packages offered by the State Bank of Pakistan to assist the stressed businesses aided the public but worsened the fiscal deficit.

In November last year, the government introduced the Rs 120 billion food subsidy scheme aimed at benefitting low-income households. This was followed by the rollout of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, a massive Rs 407 billion scheme to distribute interest-free loans.

Khan, in February this year, also announced another round of electricity subsidy that would bring down the rates by Rs 5 per unit. The subsidy, however, would cost the exchequer around Rs 237 billion in the next four months.

In the same month, the government also reduced the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre, despite the increase in global prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

These measures have contributed to shooting the budget deficit to Rs 4.3 trillion, which is the highest ever in the country's history and equals to eight percent of the gross domestic product.

"Though the budget deficit is high, it does not necessarily mean poor economics. The high deficit is due to welfare measures undertaken by Imran Khan...During the COVID-19 period, we saw no food riot in Pakistan. Several schemes including the Kamyab loan programme has put money into the hands of people," said Raja Gopal Chakraborti, Professor, Department of South & Southeast Asian Studies, Calcutta University, while speaking to Moneycontrol.

Food inflation crossed the 14 percent mark in Pakistan in February (Image: Reuters)