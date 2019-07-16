App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

IMF cuts forecast for Singapore's 2019 economic growth to 2%

Singapore's economy grew just 0.1% in the second quarter, its slowest annual pace in a decade, raising bets of a recession and monetary policy easing.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has trimmed its 2019 economic growth forecast for Singapore to 2% from 2.3%, the Washington-based lender said on Tuesday, as global trade tensions hit exports from the city-state.

Singapore's economy grew just 0.1% in the second quarter, its slowest annual pace in a decade, raising bets of a recession and monetary policy easing.

"Given global trade tensions, support from external sectors is expected to fall and growth drivers are projected to shift back to domestic demand," the IMF said.

Close

"Risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside and mainly stem from external sources, including a tightening of global financial conditions, escalation of sustained trade tensions, and deceleration of global growth."

Singapore's economic growth should stabilise around 2.5% over the medium term, the IMF said, adding that its forecasts were based on discussions with Singaporean officials that ended on May 14.

Singapore's central bank forecasts growth this year to be between 1.5% and 2.5%, down from 3.2% in 2018.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 09:12 am

tags #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.