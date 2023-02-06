How Pervez Musharraf squandered the chance to curb terrorism at home after 9/11

In July 20o2, 10 months after 9/11 had abruptly thrust Afghanistan and Pakistan under the global spotlight, the Asia edition of Time magazine put Pervez Musharraf on its cover, with the headline “The world’s toughest job” emblazoned across his chest.

Of course, leading Pakistan has always been a remarkably tough job. Not a single one of its prime ministers till date has lasted a full term. Only military dictators who called themselves presidents—and Asif Ali Zardari, who also did so—have made it to five years or more, though even their careers ended either in ignominy or assassination. However, even by these high standards, Musharraf had an unusually tough and dangerous job in the years after 9/11.

According to the man himself, he was called up by US President George W. Bush some hours after the attacks on American soil on September 11, 2001. Bush did not mince his words. “You are either with us or you are with the terrorists,” he said. In his memoirs, Musharraf recalled that he was told that “if we chose the terrorists, then we should be prepared to be bombed back to the Stone Age.” Musharraf assured Bush that he was firmly on America’s side.

But in fact, Musharraf had spotted a great opportunity. He had had ample experience in playing a double game with the US over Afghanistan and other strategic matters as a rising military officer in General Zia-ul-Haq’s regime and later as Pakistan’s army chief. Over the next few years, he played that game with great skill.

Sandipan Deb is an independent writer. Views are personal.