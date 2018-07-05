Harry Potter writer JK Rowling trolls Trump after a spelling mistake in a tweet on his 'ability to write'

Donald Trump has yet again given the world a reason to laugh through his tweet when he made a mistake while tweeting about his error-free writing skills.

If that wasn't enough noted writer JK Rowling's tweet in response to Trump made it another talking point on Twitter.

Rowling, known for her bestselling Harry Potter novels couldn’t control her laughter over Trump's tweet as she replied with a continuous “hahaha” in her tweet.

Donald Trump originally tweeted, "After having written many bestselling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalise certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalised!"

Trump made the mistake of typing “pour over” instead of “pore over” which means to carefully observe something.

In a sequence of following tweets, Rowling tweeted “pour” succeeded by many more “hahaha” suggesting that Mr Trump may have used Ghostwriters (meaning: Writers who write for others ) for his books.



'written' and his ghost writer's talked to the press

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 3, 2018

Rowling also tweeted , "*wipes eyes, tries to control breathing* Seriously, @realDonaldTrump is the Gratest Writer on earth."

After an hour of the original tweet, Trump deleted the original one and tweeted the error-free version which was again mocked by Rowling as she said, "someone told him how to spell 'pore’".



After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pore over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018