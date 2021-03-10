English
Goldman Sachs to invest $10 billion over 10 years to support Black women

The bank’s “One Million Black Women” initiative is a part of its commitment to impact the lives of at least one million Black women by 2030, the company said.

Reuters
March 10, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST
Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it will invest $10 billion in an initiative to support Black women over the next 10 years, focusing on areas including healthcare, job creation and education.


The bank’s “One Million Black Women” initiative is a part of its commitment to impact the lives of at least one million Black women by 2030, the company said.


Against the backdrop of protests over the death of African-American George Floyd last year, major companies have pledged to increase diversity, donate to civil rights groups and change their policies.


Goldman will also set aside an additional $100 million over the next decade for philanthropic ventures focused on African-American women.


Reducing the earnings gap for Black women could potentially create between 1.2 million and 1.7 million jobs in the United States, the company said, citing research.


Goldman created a $10 million fund last year to promote racial equity, and had then said it invested around $200 million over the decade to organizations dedicated to serving communities of color.


Rosalind Brewer, chief executive officer of drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple Inc, will sit on the advisory council of the new project.

The council will also include Marc Morial, CEO of civil rights organization National Urban League, and a former New Orleans mayor.

Reuters
TAGS: #Goldman Sachs Group #World News
first published: Mar 10, 2021 07:43 pm

