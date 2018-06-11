'Finger lickin' good' news! KFC may soon serve 'vegetarian' fried chicken

It's good times for vegetarians as KFC is planning to serve vegetarian fried chicken to its customers. Yes, you read it right. The restaurant chain famous for its 'finger lickin' good' chicken is testing chicken-like “vegetarian options” in its kitchen in Britain and can come out with it in public in 2019, reported The New York Times.

The fast food giant has assured to offer the taste of KFC in its vegetarian range by using its signature blend of herbs and spices.

The chefs of Kentucky Fried Chiken (KFC) are developing the recipe, company’s spokesman told NYT. According to him, the testing is at its very initial stage and therefore, the company was keeping the options it was exploring as “top secret”.

However, the new vegetarian option is expected to go for testing by customers this year and, if it is goes well, the company will launch it in 2019, said the spokesman.

Though the man did not comment on the launch of the menu item in KFC’s restaurants across the globe, it may attract vegetarian population in India and other such people globally.

The reason behind the initiative is to cut consumption of excess calories. KFC, since the past seven years, has been working on cutting down the calorie count of its servings in Britain and its work on vegetarian “fried chicken” is part of that, stated the report.

Besides experimenting with a vegetarian chicken substitute, KFC is also looking to address growing demand for meat-replacement products. It may include tofu and soy-based burgers and sausages.

Earlier, McDonald’s also introduced a soy-based McVegan burger to its restaurants in Sweden and Finland.