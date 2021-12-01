FDA panel backs first-of-a-kind COVID-19 pill from Merck

Aurobindo Pharma | Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 79,000 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on November 24, increasing shareholding to 5.01 percent from 4.99 percent earlier.

A panel of US health advisers narrowly backed the benefits of a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorisation of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the virus.