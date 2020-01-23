World's largest human migrations: Kumbh Mela takes 2nd spot, guess which event sees more travellers

The Chinese New Year known as “Chunyun” easily surpasses some of the world's biggest pilgrimages in terms of number of travellers. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 This list prepared by Statista ranks different events around the world by the estimated number of people who travel for it. The Chinese New Year witnesses one of the planet's greatest human migrations as hundreds of millions of people leave their cities to visit families and friends in rural parts of the country. Here are six major events that see the highest humans migrations. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 No. 6 | Hajj | No. of people travelling: 2.5 million | The Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca that every Muslim who is physically and financially able is expected to make at least once in their lifetime. The five-day pilgrimage includes numerous rituals such as wearing a specially-prepared garment that symbolises human equality and unity before God, a circular, counter-clockwise procession around the Kaaba, and the symbolic stoning of evil. For Muslims around the world, the Hajj is considered a spiritual pinnacle. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 No 5 | Arba’een Pilgrimage | Estimated number of travellers: 21 million | The Arba’een pilgrimage is significantly larger than the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca but nowhere near as well-known. Every year, large numbers of Iranian Shias travel to Najaf and Karbala in Iraq to take part in Arba’een, which marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for Hussein Ibn Ali, the third Shia imam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 No 4 | Thanksgiving | Estimated number of travellers: 55.3 million | Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States which occurs on the fourth Thursday of November. The celebration is often recognised as an event that took place when English colonists held a feast to thank Native Americans for helping them start new lives in the US. The holiday continues to be an occasion for Americans to gather for a day of feasting with family. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 No. 3 | US Holiday Season | No. of people travelling: 115.6 million | The “holiday season” is a North American term which refers to the period from Thanksgiving until the New Year. Most people in the USA and Canada travel back to their hometown during this period to take time off and spend it with their families. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 No 2 | Kumbha Mela | Estimated number of travellers: 150 million | The Kumbha Mela is a Hindu religious festival which is celebrated four times over the course of 12 years. The site of observance rotates between four pilgrimage places on four sacred rivers, at Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik and Prayagraj. Depending on what position the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter hold in that period in different zodiac signs, the venue for Kumbha Mela is decided. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 No 1 | Chinese New Year | Estimated number of travellers: 415 million | Known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, the Chinese New Year is China's most important festival. The date is determined by the lunar calendar and is the biggest human event on Earth as practically all of China takes a holiday at once. Major Chinese New Year activities include decorating homes, sharing a reunion dinner with family on New Year's Eve, lighting firecrackers and giving red envelopes with "lucky money"and other gifts. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:19 am