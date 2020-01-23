App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World's largest human migrations: Kumbh Mela takes 2nd spot, guess which event sees more travellers

The Chinese New Year known as “Chunyun” easily surpasses some of the world's biggest pilgrimages in terms of number of travellers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
This list prepared by Statista ranks different events around the world by the estimated number of people who travel for it. The Chinese New Year witnesses one of the planet’s greatest migration as hundreds of millions of people leave their cities in order to visit families in more rural parts of the country. (Image: Reuters)
1/7

This list prepared by Statista ranks different events around the world by the estimated number of people who travel for it. The Chinese New Year witnesses one of the planet's greatest human migrations as hundreds of millions of people leave their cities to visit families and friends in rural parts of the country. Here are six major events that see the highest humans migrations. (Image: Reuters)

No. 6 | Hajj | No. of people travelling: 2.5 million | The Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca that every Muslim who is physically and financially able is expected to make at least once in their lifetime. The five-day pilgrimage includes numerous rituals such as wearing a specially-prepared garment that symbolises human equality and unity before God, a circular, counter-clockwise procession around the Kaaba, and the symbolic stoning of evil. For Muslims around the world, the Hajj is considered a spiritual pinnacle. (Image: Reuters)
2/7

No. 6 | Hajj | No. of people travelling: 2.5 million | The Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca that every Muslim who is physically and financially able is expected to make at least once in their lifetime. The five-day pilgrimage includes numerous rituals such as wearing a specially-prepared garment that symbolises human equality and unity before God, a circular, counter-clockwise procession around the Kaaba, and the symbolic stoning of evil. For Muslims around the world, the Hajj is considered a spiritual pinnacle. (Image: Reuters)

No. 5 | Arba’een Pilgrimage | No. of people travelling: 21 million | The Arba’een pilgrimage is significantly larger than the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca but nowhere near as well-known. Every year, large numbers of Iranian Shias travel to Najaf and Karbala in Iraq to take part in Arba’een, which marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for Hussein Ibn Ali, the third Shia imam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. (Image: Reuters)
3/7

No 5 | Arba’een Pilgrimage | Estimated number of travellers: 21 million | The Arba’een pilgrimage is significantly larger than the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca but nowhere near as well-known. Every year, large numbers of Iranian Shias travel to Najaf and Karbala in Iraq to take part in Arba’een, which marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for Hussein Ibn Ali, the third Shia imam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. (Image: Reuters)

No. 4 | Thanksgiving | No. of people travelling: 55.3 million | Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States which occurs on the fourth Thursday of November. The celebration is often recognised as an event that took place when English colonists held a feast to thank Native Americans for helping them start new lives in the US. The holiday continues to be an occasion for Americans to gather for a day of feasting, football and family. (Image: Reuters)
4/7

No 4 | Thanksgiving | Estimated number of travellers: 55.3 million | Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the United States which occurs on the fourth Thursday of November. The celebration is often recognised as an event that took place when English colonists held a feast to thank Native Americans for helping them start new lives in the US. The holiday continues to be an occasion for Americans to gather for a day of feasting with family. (Image: Reuters)

No. 3 | US Holiday Season | No. of people travelling: 115.6 million | The “holiday season” is a North American term which refers to the period from Thanksgiving until the New Year. Most people in the USA and Canada travel back to their hometown during this period to take time off and spend it with their families. (Image: Reuters)
5/7

No. 3 | US Holiday Season | No. of people travelling: 115.6 million | The “holiday season” is a North American term which refers to the period from Thanksgiving until the New Year. Most people in the USA and Canada travel back to their hometown during this period to take time off and spend it with their families. (Image: Reuters)

No. 2 | Kumbh Mela | No. of people travelling: 150 million | The Kumbh Mela is a Hindu religious festival which is celebrated four times over the course of 12 years. The site of observance rotates between four pilgrimage places on four sacred rivers, at Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik and Prayagraj. Depending on what position the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter hold in that period in different zodiac signs, the venue for Kumbh Mela is decided. (Image: Reuters)
6/7

No 2 | Kumbha Mela | Estimated number of travellers: 150 million | The Kumbha Mela is a Hindu religious festival which is celebrated four times over the course of 12 years. The site of observance rotates between four pilgrimage places on four sacred rivers, at Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik and Prayagraj. Depending on what position the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter hold in that period in different zodiac signs, the venue for Kumbha Mela is decided. (Image: Reuters)

No. 1 | Chinese New Year | No. of people travelling: 415 million | Also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, the Chinese New Year is China’s most important festival. The date is determined by the lunar calendar and is the biggest human event on Earth as practically all of China takes a holiday at once. The main Chinese New Year activities include putting up decorations, sharing a reunion dinner with family on New Year's Eve, lighting firecrackers and fireworks, and giving red envelopes and other gifts. (Image: Reuters)
7/7

No 1 | Chinese New Year | Estimated number of travellers: 415 million | Known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, the Chinese New Year is China's most important festival. The date is determined by the lunar calendar and is the biggest human event on Earth as practically all of China takes a holiday at once. Major Chinese New Year activities include decorating homes, sharing a reunion dinner with family on New Year's Eve, lighting firecrackers and giving red envelopes with "lucky money"and other gifts. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:19 am

tags #Chinese New Year holidays #Slideshow

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.