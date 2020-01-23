World's largest human migrations: Kumbh Mela takes 2nd spot, guess which event sees more travellers

No. 6 | Hajj | No. of people travelling: 2.5 million | The Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca that every Muslim who is physically and financially able is expected to make at least once in their lifetime. The five-day pilgrimage includes numerous rituals such as wearing a specially-prepared garment that symbolises human equality and unity before God, a circular, counter-clockwise procession around the Kaaba, and the symbolic stoning of evil. For Muslims around the world, the Hajj is considered a spiritual pinnacle. (Image: Reuters)