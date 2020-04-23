App
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Etihad, Air Arabia joint venture secures operating license

The launch of operations, which had been planned for this quarter, will depend on market conditions, it said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, has received its air operating license, it said on Thursday.

The launch of operations, which had been planned for this quarter, will depend on market conditions, it said in a statement.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 03:05 pm

tags ##AirPollution #Air Arabia #Etihad #World News

