Etihad, Air Arabia joint venture secures operating license

The launch of operations, which had been planned for this quarter, will depend on market conditions, it said in a statement.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, has received its air operating license, it said on Thursday.The launch of operations, which had been planned for this quarter, will depend on market conditions, it said in a statement.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 23, 2020 03:05 pm