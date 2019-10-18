App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | UK PM clinches EU Brexit deal

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out all about the Brexit deal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Almost 95 percent of the Brexit deal agreed between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union is the same as the one that his predecessor Theresa May had agreed to after two years of negotiations.

The UK will pay around 33 billion pounds as a divorce bill for moving out of the EU. However, there is one major change that of the Northern Ireland proposal. Belfast will be aligned to the EU's single market.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out all about the Brexit deal.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 08:18 pm

