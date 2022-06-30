English
    Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has entered liquidation, source says

    Singapore-based 3AC is one of the higher profile crypto investors to have run into difficulties following the sharp sell-off in the market for digital currencies seen in recent months.

    Reuters
    June 30, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST
    Representative Image


    Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) has entered liquidation, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, in the latest sign of the market downturn hurting the crypto industry.


    Singapore-based 3AC is one of the higher profile crypto investors to have run into difficulties following the sharp sell-off in the market for digital currencies seen in recent months.


    Crypto broker Voyager Digital issued 3AC with a default notice on Monday after it failed to make payments on a loan of 15,250 bitcoin (approximately $324 million) and $350 million worth of USDC, a stablecoin.


    A British Virgin Islands court order also dated on Monday ordered 3AC's liquidation.


    Consultancy firm Teneo have been appointed as liquidators.

    Top cryptocurrency bitcoin has plunged some 37% in June, trading around $20,000 on Wednesday, compared with its all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021.


    News of 3AC's liquidation was first reported by broadcaster Sky on Wednesday.


    On June 15, 3AC's co-founder sought to address liquidation rumours in a tweet, saying the company was "fully committed to working this out", without going into further detail.

    3AC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Reuters
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 07:04 am
