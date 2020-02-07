App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:01 AM IST

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Here’s a list of all nine countries with nuclear weapons starting with the country that has the least amount of nuclear warheads.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The world’s nuclear-armed countries possess a combined total of nearly 14,000 nuclear warheads with more than 90 percent belonging only to Russia and the United States. Here’s a list of all nine countries with nuclear weapons starting with the country that has the least amount of nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
The world's nuclear-armed countries possess a combined total of nearly 14,000 nuclear warheads with more than 90 percent belonging only to Russia and the United States. Here's a list of all nine countries with nuclear weapons starting with the country that has the least amount of nuclear warheads.

No 9 | North Korea: 15 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
No 9 | North Korea: 15 nuclear warheads.

No 8 | Israel: 80 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
No 8 | Israel: 80 nuclear warheads.

No 7 | India: 135 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
No 7 | India: 135 nuclear warheads.

No 6 | Pakistan: 145 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | Pakistan: 145 nuclear warheads.

No 5 | The United Kingdom: 135 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
No 5 | The United Kingdom: 215 nuclear warheads.

No 4 | China: 280 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
No 4 | China: 280 nuclear warheads.

No 3 | France: 300 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
No 3 | France: 300 nuclear warheads.

No 2 | The United States of America: 6,185 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
No 2 | The United States of America: 6,185 nuclear warheads.

No 1 | Russia: 6,850 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Russia: 6,850 nuclear warheads.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:01 am

