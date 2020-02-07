Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Here’s a list of all nine countries with nuclear weapons starting with the country that has the least amount of nuclear warheads. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The world’s nuclear-armed countries possess a combined total of nearly 14,000 nuclear warheads with more than 90 percent belonging only to Russia and the United States. Here’s a list of all nine countries with nuclear weapons starting with the country that has the least amount of nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 No 9 | North Korea: 15 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 No 8 | Israel: 80 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 No 7 | India: 135 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 No 6 | Pakistan: 145 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 No 5 | The United Kingdom: 215 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 No 4 | China: 280 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 No 3 | France: 300 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 No 2 | The United States of America: 6,185 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 No 1 | Russia: 6,850 nuclear warheads. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:01 am