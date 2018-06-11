App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Xiaomi posts $1 billion first-quarter loss ahead of blockbuster IPO

That compares with a net loss of 43.89 billion yuan for the whole of 2017, according to its draft prospectus for what is expected to be the first Chinese depository receipts (CDR) offering.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi recorded a first-quarter net loss of 7 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) ahead of its blockbuster initial public offering, according to a filing.

That compares with a net loss of 43.89 billion yuan for the whole of 2017, according to its draft prospectus for what is expected to be the first Chinese depository receipts (CDR) offering.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 11:30 am

tags #China #World News #Xiaomi

