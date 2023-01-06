English
    ChatGPT creator OpenAI in talks for tender offer valuing company at $29 billion

    Reuters
    January 06, 2023 / 07:01 AM IST

    OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab behind chatbot ChatGPT, is in talks to sell existing shares in a tender offer that would value the company at about $29 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    The report added that the deal is structured in a way in which venture capital firms Thrive Capital and Founders Fund will buy shares from existing shareholders such as employees.

    The deal would attract investment of at least $300 million in share sales, it added.

    Billionaire and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk founded the research organization with investor Sam Altman.

    Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) which invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, was working to launch a version of its search engine Bing using the AI behind the now viral ChatGPT, the Information reported on Tuesday.

    OpenAI's chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.

    The firm expects business to surge as it pitched to investors saying the organization expects $200 million in revenue next year and $1 billion by 2024, Reuters reported in December.

    OpenAI and Thrive Capital declined to comment, while Founders Fund did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
