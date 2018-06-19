Booking Uber rides no longer possible via Google Maps on Android

Google has removed the feature to book an Uber ride from Google Maps on Android, according to several leading technology websites.

The feature was pulled by the technology company after months after it was rolled back on Google Maps app for iOS.

A Google Maps help page said: “You can no longer book Uber rides directly in Google Maps. But you can still look up the route in the Maps app and then request the ride from the Uber app”.

The feature showing price estimates and displaying the arrival timing of a ride was allowed on Google Maps a while ago.

Uber acquired the ability to book rides in the Google Maps app by pulling up the account window and signalling the ride without leaving the app in January 2017.

As per a report by The Verge, Google has now officially removed the direct book feature from their Google Maps app. This relegates the ridesharing company back to the same level as its rival companies, like Lyft and Gett.

Although a user would still be able to see the estimated cost of different Uber rides in Maps, they would have to go to the actual Uber app to finish their booking process.

Alphabet’s venture capital business has made a large investment in Lyft, which is a rival to Uber.

Google has not commented on why the move was undertaken.