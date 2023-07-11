English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Apple Store goes live on WeChat mini programme

    Users can buy Apple products including iPhone 14, iPad and Mac on WeChat, the announcement read.

    Reuters
    July 11, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
    Apple Store goes live on WeChat mini programme

    Apple Store goes live on WeChat mini programme

    Apple Store's official online store went live on Tencent's WeChat mini programme on Tuesday, according to the Chinese messaging platform.

    Users can buy Apple products including iPhone 14, iPad and Mac on WeChat, the announcement read.

    Reuters
    Tags: #World News
    first published: Jul 11, 2023 09:53 am