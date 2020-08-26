Karnataka to open degree colleges from September 1 even as protests against JEE, NEET 2020 exams gather steam

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayana CN on August 26 announced that academic year for various degree courses will commence from the September 1 with online classes.

Offline classes will be conducted starting in October, he said.

The development comes amid the controversy regarding the holding of JEE, NEET examinations.

Narayana said that the department is awaiting guidelines from the central government on conducting offline classes as well as the few degree exams to be conducted in September.

"All colleges will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person," he said, adding that preparations are underway for this as per the protocols and safety guidelines.

"Final Year Examinations will be scheduled for all the undergraduate, diploma and engineering students once academic year starts," he said.