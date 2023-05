trends Amritsar Blast: Two Explosions Within 30 Hours Occurred At Heritage Street Near Golden Temple | Here's What Happened A second mysterious explosion rocked Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple. The blast occurred around 6:30 am near the exact spot where an explosion at 11 pm on May 6 had triggered panic. The CCTV footage of the first blast was released. No one was injured in today’s incident. The devotees and locals initially thought it to be a terrorist attack. However, the police later clarified that the explosion could be an accident or any mischievous act.