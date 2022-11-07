English
    Startup Stories: LogiPe Fintech Private Limited

    Mrutyunjay Hiremath, Founder & CEO, LogiPe, talks about digitizing transactions for the logistics sector and how associating with IDFC FIRST Bank allowed LogiPe to gain trust within the truckers’ community.

