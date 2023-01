india Situation stable, yet unpredictable: Army Chief Manoj Pande | India-China Border The situation is stable and under control, yet unpredictable: Army Chief Manoj Pande said in an interaction with the media. His comments came amid the December 9 clash where Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the LAC at Yangtse in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, heightening tensions. Find out more!