business Stock of the day: PI Industries | Why this richly valued stock is worth the bet Most agrochemical stocks have showcased weak performance in the past few months, partly due to concerns around channel inventory and the likelihood of sub-par monsoon. PI Industries was also impacted and lost ~20% of its gains, after peaking in Nov’22. For quite some time, PI had been working on inorganic opportunities to enter pharma intermediates, which was a prime catalyst for the stock. Now, with a key step forward in that direction, can the stock pivot with this acquisition?