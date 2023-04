business Stock Of The Day: Godrej Consumer Products I Higher Margins I Strong Overseas Performance GCPL ranks among the largest household insecticides, air care and hair care players in emerging markets of India, Indonesia, and Africa. It is likely to report double-digit growth in INR terms on a consolidated basis for March 23 quarter as compared to 7 percent in March 22 quarter and India business is likely to witness broad-based double-digit growth for March 23 quarter. Watch for more